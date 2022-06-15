It was a magical Friday afternoon for Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field senior Aiden Gravelle as in a crowded wheelchair division, he was able to claim four state titles while also setting three class A records for which future athletes will be competing against in the future. With his four victories and a runner-up finish by junior Simon Morgan in the 110m hurdles, ML/C finished 20th in the field of 79 class A schools with 17 team points.
Gravelle's first state title came in the 100m dash where he posted a class record time of 16.15 to come away on top and shortly after, he once again claimed the top spot in the 200m dash with another class record time of 30.49.
In the 1600m run, Gravelle cut almost two seconds off his seed time to post another class record time of 4:13.26 to once again claim the state title.
Simon Morgan, after making the cut by finishing eighth in the 110m hurdle preliminaries, jumped up six spots and cut .31 seconds off his seed time to claim the state runner up with a time of 15.25, a mere two hundredths of a second behind the leader.
Gravelle closed out his high school athletics career in the discus throw where he posted a top mark of 46'9" to once again be named state champion.
For the Crusader girls, in the 1600m run, freshman Savannah Meyer posted a time of 5:36.90 to finished 14th in the state.