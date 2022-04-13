Being a four-sport athlete as a senior in high school while maintaining any semblance of a normal life would be a difficult challenge for anyone. But for Lilly Ruffin, a senior volleyball, basketball, softball as well as track and field athlete, the challenges faced off the field of play are even more important.
Being a young woman of color, Ruffin understands how much impact she has as a role model to other young students in St. Peter who may not feel comfortable about how they are seen.
“I think its probably one of the most important things for me, that I’m representing something bigger than myself,” said Ruffin. “Sometimes it has been uncomfortable that I’m not 100% white out there.”
With a multitude of race-based instances faced during her high school athletics career, it would be easy to let the ignorance be turned into anger, but Lilly discovered long ago that taking the high road would be the best way to show who she is in response.
“I’ve seen constant stares and heckling from the fans that say, ‘Oh, she’s got something in her that’s not white’ that can be used as a way to distract me,” recalled Ruffin. “The biggest struggle is blocking out those people that shouldn’t have any impact on me.”
She also noted that in the instances where heckling has crossed a line or gone to a place where it does make an impact, she has been prescient to inform the coaches.
But for Ruffin, regardless of the hurdles faced off the field of play, the world of sports has always been a major part of her life. From her early years spent with her grandfather Jeff Reese, who has taught baseball her whole life, she found her passion for baseball and softball.
“Athletics has always been her main focus, and she understands how important that platform is,” said Ruffin’s stepfather Josh Drinkall.
Over time, that passion grew to include basketball and volleyball, and beginning with this spring, Ruffin has even expanded her devotion to sport to include track and field, where she is competing in multiple events, including shot put and hurdles. With softball and track and field competing simultaneously, Ruffin has enjoyed the challenge of managing her schedule, as well as the trust that her coaches have placed in her to handle the workload.
“It’s been important not getting too overwhelmed and taking things day by day,” said Ruffin. “I spend Sunday nights planning my weekly schedule, and it’s on me to figure things out, but coaches trust me to do it.”
She also understands her role as a senior on these teams as a leader, and while Ruffin isn’t the most vocal leader, a fact she herself admits, she knows she has the ability to be a leader by example through her work ethic and overall demeanor.
An area she hopes to continue to be an example for others, even when done with high school, is in charity work and community outreach. During her birthday, she volunteered at House of Charity homeless shelter in the Twin Cities, and during that work, she was greatly moved.
“The biggest thing was being exposed to such a different lifestyle. In St. Peter, there is a kind, of bubble and to leave that and see what others live like, it made me appreciative of what I have,” she said.
“Lilly is a great kid, very humble, and a quiet leader, who very much promotes social justice and equity on the field/court and off,” added Drinkall.
She has also regained a passion for art as a form of expression and stress relief, having gone to the easel for the first time this year since her childhood.
“My artwork this year has been a calming experience … It’s a great way to be able to relax,” she said.
What’s next for Ruffin is still to be determined, with a final decision coming between DePaul and Howard universities, but she knows the path she wants to take in affecting change wherever she goes. With plans to major in criminology, she is aware that, after this spring sports season, she will be hanging up her cleats, and while there is excitement for what comes next, she is saddened to see her days of competitive athletics come to a close.
She is, however, thankful for all those who supported her on and off the field of play, from her mother Joy Reese and stepfather Drinkall, to her younger brothers, who have always pushed her and supported her. She is also thankful for her grandparents, the aforementioned Jeff Reese and her grandmother Carol who passed away in 2015, as they always supported her and encouraged her every step of the way from their presence late nights at the gym to their cheers from the stands.
Ruffin is motivated, supported and ready for whatever comes next.