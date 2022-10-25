ccfield.jpeg

The field begins the girls Section 2AA race. (Photo courtesy of St. Peter Activities)
9.22 Keira Friedrich.JPG

Keira Friedrich. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A fine afternoon at Gale Woods Farm Tuesday was the setting once more for the Section 2AA cross country meet. Paced by freshman phenom Keira Friedrich, the St. Peter girls finished eighth, while the boys, led by fellow freshman Alex Bur, finished 12th overall. 

9.22 Corbin Herron, Callum Harmes and Logan Bock.JPG

The St. Peter boys led by Corbin Herron (right), Callum Harmes (middle) and Logan Bock (left). (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

