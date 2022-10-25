A fine afternoon at Gale Woods Farm Tuesday was the setting once more for the Section 2AA cross country meet. Paced by freshman phenom Keira Friedrich, the St. Peter girls finished eighth, while the boys, led by fellow freshman Alex Bur, finished 12th overall.
Keira Friedrich secured her trip to state with a personal best time of 19:34.22 to finish sixth overall in the section, despite Tuesday's run being just her fourth varsity meet, having split time in the fall between cross country and varsity soccer.
Friedrich will begin preparations for her first MSHSL State Meet which will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
Senior Hadley Stuehrenberg posted a season best time of 21:18.08 to finish 27th in the section while seventh grader Lucia Penner continued the youth movement for the Saints with a time of 22:16.98 to claim 45th. Grace Penner finished right afterwords with a time of 22:20.18 to finish 48th.
Freshman Robin Hibscher (22:46.91) finished 53rd with seventh grader Maria Wills (22:52.37) claiming 54th.
On the boys side of the competition, Bur's PR time of 17:41.43 earned him 27th in the section while sophomore Callum Harmes (19:15.28) earned 56th.
Junior Corbin Herron posted a PR time of 19:41.02 to claim 65th while freshman Logan Bock earned 71st with a time of 19:59.15. Eighth grader Jentzen Franklin (20:46.38), sophomore John Kennedy (21:28.69) and freshman Lathe Bly (22:18.03) finished 79th, 81st and 83rd respectively.