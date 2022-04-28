Double winner Keira Friedrich remained unbeaten in four meets this season in leading St. Peter girls track to runner-up honors in the St. Peter Invite on Thursday at Floyd B. Johnson Field.
Friedrich, an eighth-grader, won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs in 2:33.02 and 5:32.45.
"Keira Frierich continues to run well," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said. "She's been our strength in the distances all year, and she's already run career bests this year. And as soon as we get a nice day against some better competition, she'll run even faster."
Belle Plaine took the team title with 360.5 points. St. Peter finished second with 221.5. Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther placed third with 44.
The Saints earned three other first places.
Katie Gurrola won the discus (104 feet, 10 inches) and placed second in the shot put (32-4).
"In the shot and discus, Katie Gurrola has really improved quite a bit with the second best throw all time in school history in the shot," Portugue said. "She's had a solid year for us."
Eve Zimmerman finished first in the 300-meter hurdles (51.60) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.0)
Annika Magelee won the pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches).
Runner-up finishes also went to Grace Dloughy in the 200 dash (28.66) and Hadley Stuehrenberg in the 3,200 run (14:02.53).
Also in the 100 dash, Natalie Peterson placed seventh (14.89) and Keira Oltjenbruns eighth (15.25).
Also in the 200, Rachel Salfer ran seventh (30.41).
In the 400, Josie Wiebusch placed third (1:09.52) and Kiyonia Alexander seventh (1:14.16).
Also in the 3,200, Sophia Homrighausen finished fourth in (6:07.80).
Also in the 300 hurdles, Maija Tollefson took fifth in 54.87.
In the 4x100 relay, Trista Landsom, Addison Landsom, Salfer and Lilly Ruffin finished third in 57.24.
In the 4x200 relay, Josie Wiebusch, Odlund, Brooke Rehnolt and Tollefson placed second in 2:04.25.
in the 4x400 relay, Zimmerman, Morgan Peterson, Robin Hibscher and Friedrich took second in 4:28.10.
In the 4x800 relay, Peterson, Greta Baker, Alexander and Hibscher took second in 1:45.15.
Also in the shot put, Ruffin placed sixth (27-4), Sydney Marthaler seventh (26-1) and Cadence Selzler-Campion eighth (25-3.5).
Also in the discus, Selzler-Campion finished third (91-5). Marthaler fifth (85-7) and Magelee sixth (80-4).
Wiebusch tied for third in the high jump (4-4).
Also in the pole vault, Tollefson placed second in the pole vault (6-6) and Jaiden Landsom fifth (5-6).
In the long jump, Salfer took fourth (13_5.5), Trista Landsom (13-5), Breanna Baker sixth (13-4.5) and Ryle Stadick eighth (12-4.5).
In the triple jump, Addison Landsom finished 28-9.5) and Trista Landsom sixth (28-8.5).
"We haven't had a lot of meets, but every meet we're getting a dozen PR's (personal records), so the kids are getting better," Portugue said. "We've got a lot of new kids, but we continue to imrpove."