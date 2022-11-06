Navigating a challenging path has yet to cause St. Peter multi-sport athlete Keira Friedrich to stumble, and facing off against the top distance runners in the state of Minnesota proved to be another stepping stone in the freshman's young but storied athletic career.
Friedrich, running in the MSHSL Class AA State Championship, handled the opportunity with the same intensity and mindset that has allowed her to be a key contributor for both the Saints girls varsity soccer team as well as the cross country program this fall, ultimately finishing 21st to earn MSHSL All-State honors.
"What i would say is she is a tough as nails kid," said St. Peter girls cross country coach Jeff Portugue. "The one concern was this wasn't her distance in track, but after the first few practices, you could see she would adjust and acclimate quickly."
"It was kinda like i thought it would be," said Friedrich. "It was crazy with a lot of people and fans yelling and the crowded field, but overall it was fun."
The weather was conducive to a racing environment with overcast skies, a light drizzle and cool temperatures, bringing out the best in the field.
Friedrich recalled nature of the course afterwords, "There were quite a few hills but overall, but it was a fast course and felt good."
Friedrich's time of 19:18.6 led to her top-25 finish with average mile splits of 6:12.5, a performance that Portugue credits to her conditioning.
"She stays in shape all year around so between her workouts in soccer and running on her own, she stays in great shape."
Friederich was also grateful for the opportunity to continue playing varsity soccer while running cross country, becoming the second St. Peter student athlete to play two varsity sports in the same season in the last two years, following in the footsteps of Lilly Ruffin who played softball while competing in track and field last spring.
"I enjoyed being able to do both a lot, it was a really great experience for me to not only continue playing soccer, but also getting to compete for the cross country team."
Friederich's appearance in the state cross country meet was not only her first, it is also the first time a St. Peter girl's runner has competed at state since Izzy Lind and Hadley Stuehrenberg ran in 2018.