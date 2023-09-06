Thursday evening, the St. Peter cross country program hosted a four-team meet on the grounds of St. Peter H.S. The Saints boys and girls both had the first-place finisher and as teams, finished second overall in the meet.

9.7 Alexander Bur.JPG

Alexander Bur sets the pace alongside TCU’s Grant Fitterer. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.7 Callum Harmes.JPG

Callum Harmes races in the open field. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.7 Keira Friedrich.JPG

Keira Friedrich sets the pace alongside a New Prague Runner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.7 Mackenzie Steinborn.JPG

Mackenzie

Steinborn navigates the far side of the course. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

