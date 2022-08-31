Middle School Coaches: Niki Zitur, sixth year, Madison Bergen fourth year, and Cari Panizke. first year.
KEY PLAYERS
Senior: Kylee Horner, third year varsity player. Aggressive outside hitter; lead team in kills last two years. Big South All-Conference for the last two years.
Juniors: Abby Maloney, second year varsity player; captain 22. Great knowledge of the game, and does a great job placing the ball and blocking.
Riley Rubishko, second year varsity player. Riley’s defensive play in the back row really came on last year, and we look towards her scrappy play and ball passing placement for our team.
Sophomore: Emmy Remmert, second year varsity player. Emmy was brought up to the varsity team later in the season and really stepped up. She is a great varsity player and willing to work hard at any position asked.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Sophomores: Iris Elias - Iris has been attending setter camps and has put in a lot of time and effort to learn what it takes mentally and physically to be a setter at the varsity level.
Olivia Seys - Olivia also is a universal player in the front row. She really came on during the off season and summer to become more aggressive and confident in her play in the front row.
2021-22 RECAP
Season Record : 19-7, 10-1 BSC, BSC Division Champions. In 2021 St. Peter moved to 2AAA. It is a higher level than what we were accustomed to. We lost to Hutchinson in section play. This year we hope to be more competitive, and have picked up matches against other schools to play at this level.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Though we lost seven seniors who had a lot of experience, our upcoming athletes will make a smooth transition. They have put in a lot of hard work to get themselves to be competitive players/team. We will once again set our goal to win the BSC and to advance father into section play.
COMPETITION
As noted, St. Peter is one team to contend with. Teams do not overlook us, and must prepare to play us. Marshall is in both our conference and section and will be the favorite in each.