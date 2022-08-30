COACHES
Mary Lager is entering her 30th year as the Head Swimming and Diving coach at SPHS.
Assistant Coach, Jennifer Denzer is in her third year coaching at St. Peter.
St. Peter Alumni swimmer and diver Claudia Giedd is the new Diving Coach for the Saints. Giedd is a senior at Gustavus Adolphus and a fourth year collegiate diver.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS
Seniors
Isabel Avant — 4 year letter winner, Freestyle
Jesse Fast— 1st year letter winner, Freestyle
Cadence Tish —1st year letter winner, Diving
Anna Boomgaarden — 5 year letter winner, Individual Medley & Butterfly
Maya Pettis — 4 year letter winner, Freestyle & Breaststroke
Juniors
Hannah Denzer — 5 year letter winner, Freestyle
Izzy Johnson— 1 year letter winner, Freestyle
Laura Klatt — 2 year letter winner, Diving
Paige Wachal — 3 year letter winner, Freestyle & Backstroke
Eve Zimmerman— 2 year letter winner, Freestyle
Sophomores
Sarah Coe – 1 year letter winner, Freestyle
Addison Landsom – 3 year letter winner, Breaststroke
Trista Landsom – 3 year letter winner, Backstroke & Butterfly
Freshman
Ashlyn Loula-1 year letter winner, Freestyle
Lydia Yost-1 year letter winner, Freestyle
8th Grade
Addy Jaeger– 1 year letter winner, Freestyle
Adela Madson– 1 year letter winner, Breaststroke
KEY PLAYERS
Team captains Anna Boomgaarden, Maya Pettis and Cadence Tish.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Cecily Winterfeld in the 1-Meter Diving Event.
Sophia Ruffing in Breaststroke.
2021-22 RECAP
The Saints dual meet record was 4-5. Saint Peter finished third at the True Team Invite and second in the Section 1-A Championship.
Advancing to the State Tournament was Laura Klatt (Diving), Olivia Denzer (200 Freestyle) and placing at state finals was Hannah Denzer in both the 200 and 500 Freestyle. With nine team points SPHS placed 31st out of 38 schools.
11 individuals graduated from last years team; Bri Baker, Olivia Denzer, Katie Frey, Ashley Grack, Ellie Johnson, Anna Klatt, Jaiden Landsom, Lauren Odland, Morgan Petersen, Salena Smit, and Madi Winsell.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
The team is looking great at practice! We have a fantastic group of girls who are highly motivated and ready to compete. There are several openings on the varsity roster this year and our youth are going to fill-in the gaps.
We have 13 section participants returning this year! Plus, Denzer and Klatt have State Meet experience. We also have great leadership with our five seniors.
We want to continue developing mentally tough and confident swimmers and divers. The team needs to stay healthy, instill good practice habits, train wisely, and focus on our goals.
We want to see each athlete steadily improve and be highly competitive in our dual meets and invites. We want to have a strong presence at Section Finals and return to the State Swimming and Diving Tournament.
BY THE NUMBERS
32 — girls are on the Swimming and Diving
Team in grades 7-12
Seniors — 5
Juniors — 7
Sophomores — 7
Freshman — 4
8th Grade — 7
7th Grade — 2