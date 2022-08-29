Coaches: Aaron Rothenberger (13th season has head coach, 16th season overall with St. Peter)
Bob Messerli (Asst. Varsity/Head JV Coach, sixth season)
Bridget Mathiowetz (Asst. Varsity/JV, Head JH Coach, fourth season)
ROSTER
Madison Akemann - 12
Emily Deshayes - 9
Kali Erickson - 11
Sada Harmes -9
Zetta Haugen - 11
Amelia Hildebrandt - 12
Rhyan Holmgren - 11
Madison Kamm - 11
Alexandra Matarrese - 11
Sophia Matarrese - 12
Natalie Nourie - 11
Raina Roemhildt - 12
Brooklyn Schmidt - 9
Annika Southworth - 10
Callie Voeltz - 11
Heidi Weber - 12
Macy Weller - 12
Nora Whipps - 10
Desirae Willaert - 12
Leah Boomgaarden - 8
Ella Dirks - 8
Charlotte Hagen - 8
Margaux Letts - 7
Bailey Morgan - 8
Sophie Nielsen - 7
Sasha Olivares - 8
Layla Osborn - 8
Brielle Romasiewicz - 7
Lyric Ruble - 8
Madalyn Ruffing - 8
Natalie Salfer - 8
Kylie Southworth - 8
Kady Thoms - 8
Molli Weber - 7
Rowan Webster - 7
KEY PLAYERS
All of our returning starters from last season. (Hildebrandt-captain, A. Southworth, Holmgren, Kamm, Weller, Erickson, Haugen, and Roehmhildt.
2021-22 RECAP
Tied for 1st in BSC East Division (4-1).
17-3 Team Record (2AA Sub Section Finalists lost in the Section 2AA Semifinals to the 2021 AA state champions Minnetonka).
For a team that has only been in AA girls tennis for a couple of seasons, this was an incredible run by the 2021 St. Peter Girls tennis team in section 2AA playoffs vs. 18 teams in the section.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our goals and expectations for this season depends on the effectiveness of our play in conference and section meets. We won many close matches last year that we will need to repeat this year. We have some experience returning from last season's team, however we lost half of our starting doubles. We will need to shuffle some players around to find doubles teams that can help us win those close matches this season. We have depth and experience in singles with great athleticism. We hope that we will be even more competitive in singles than we were last year.
COMPETITION
BSC East Division: Blue Earth and Fairmont
Subsection: Prior Lake, Mankato West
Section: Minnetonka, Eden Prairie along with the previously mentioned teams in our subsection.
BY THE NUMBERS
36 - current roster 7-12th grade
8 - returning letter winners
7 - seniors (all have played on the tennis team since 7th grade)
1 - team that plays to the best of their ability with the right attitude, right effort, and excellent sportsmanship!