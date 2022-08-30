COACHES
Head coach: Bre Landsteiner, seventh year
Assistant coach: Jen Koehler-Sandborg, 12th year
JV Coach: Maddie Kleschult, first year
JV Coach: Sara Corbin, first year
KEY PLAYERS
Grace Dlouhy has grown so much in our program. We are excited to see her lead this team this fall. She is a strong and determined striker who puts pressure on the other teams’ defenders. Last season, she had seven goals and three assists and we are hopeful she will score more this fall.
Adrianna Bixby is such a skilled player. She controls the middle of the field. She always manages to get the ball at her feet and uses her foot skills to get around the other team. She was our leading scorer last season with 10 goals and had the most assists for our team with eight. We are excited to see what she does her senior season.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Audra Bixby is one versatile player. She is willing to play ANYWHERE on the field, wherever she is needed. She doesn’t give up and watch out for more of her flip throw ins!
Sam Madden is a strong defender with a lot of potential. We are excited that she is only a sophomore!
Natalie Petersen is back! After ending her season last year on crutches, we are excited to see that Natalie is back and healthy. With her and Grace up top as strikers, we will have lots of opportunities to score this year!
2021-22 RECAP
Last year, we had an overall record of 7-7-3 (with a record of 7-3-2 in the conference.
We had two seniors graduate from our team last fall- Katie Gurrola and Ryenne Pettis.
We had three All Conference players- Adrianna, Grace and Katie.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are looking forward to another great season! With the majority of our team returning this year, we are excited to pick up where we left off from last season. This team knows the expectations and has set high goals for themselves. We hope to win the conference title and make it farther than we did last season in sections.
COMPETITION
We have some great competition in our conference. Waseca always has a strong squad and we are expecting nothing less from them this fall. Besides last year, it usually comes down to our two teams for the Conference Title. Fairmont has always been a strong and physical team. We know that we need to match their intensity when we play them.
But we cannot take any team in our conference lightly. We need to come out with high energy and the thirst to win!
BY THE NUMBERS
2 New Coaches
2 Returning All Conference Award Winners from 2021
9 Seniors
45 players in our program! (7th-12th grade)