210909 sph spt cc Hadley Stuehrenberg

Saints runner Hadley Stuehrenberg rounds a bend. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

COACHES

211028 sph spt 8 Robin Hibscher.JPG

Robin Hibscher runs alongside the woods. (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments