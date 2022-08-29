Head coach: Jeff Portugue, 31st year as cross country coach
KEY PLAYERS
Hadley Stuehrenberg-Conference Honorable Mention
Robin Hibscher-JV Conference champion
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
I think it is going to be a number of the new girls who make an impact this season. We have enough girls from last year running again and just need a few of the new or younger girls to contribute for them to make an impact. We got caught last season not having enough girls healthy during the end of the season which really affected our success.
So keep an eye on the new athletes as they advance from MS, JV and onto the Varsity. I have seen a few running this summer so I am sure they will make a positive impact.
2021-22 RECAP
Section 10th Conference: Incomplete
It was not a great moment last season to run an incomplete team in the conference but it was a decision I had to make rather than run some girls who just were not ready to run because of health issues and training. It was a tough decision but I think it was the right decision and I stand by it.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We had a tough time filling a roster last season due to injuries and illness. I think the goal this season would be to field a healthy team in all the matches and be competitive in meets and not just be in survival mode which is what it felt like last season. We had more kids running this summer than ever before so I think we should have a better season.
COMPETITION
It might be a year that is wide open in the conference and section. Fairmont should be solid in the conference. They are always very competitive but I know they have lost a few key girls but I still like them to win the conference. Marshal would be my next choice but I would give the edge to Faimont. Both very solid programs that have had great success in the past.
Section is most likely going to be one of the bigger schools. Mankato East and West have large numbers and seem to always find a group that works hard and they just seem to be able to survive injuries and illness better than the team with smaller numbers. Marshal and Fairmont will also be in the mix if they can remain injury free.