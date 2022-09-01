FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: St. Peter football By BEN CAMP ben.camp@apgsomn.com Ben Camp Sports Reporter Author email Sep 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nakiye Mercado runs to the right side on a sweep play. File Photo/Southernminn.com) COACHESHead coach: Brian Odland - year 14 at St. PeterVarsity Assistant coaches: Steve Alger, Kent Bass, Doug Boyer, Brock Hanson, Justin Helget and Logan Reese. Josh Bosacker hits the quarterback as he releases the ball, causing it to fall incomplete. (File Photo/Southernminn.com) KEY PLAYERSSR Noah Spessard / Center - returns as All District playerJR Nakiye Mercado / OLB & RBJR Josh Bosacker / LB & H backJR Cole Filand / LB & RBKEEP YOUR EYE ON SR Dylan Tuma / CB & H backSR Liam Schloesser / OTSR Tyson Schmitz / CB & WRSR Magnus Soderlund / OT & NG2021-22 RECAP Season record: 5-5Southwest Red District record: 5-1 - District ChampionAdvanced to the Section semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Hutchinson.2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK Last year's team set a new standard with a District Title. As a team, we have some specific season goals. However, our focus is on "staying in the moment" and seeing improvements each day.COMPETITIONI do not believe there is a clear favorite in the South Central Red district because there are several strong teams. However, Marshall and Jordan are the teams to beat.In our section, the favorite is Hutchinson.BY THE NUMBERS8 - seniors57 - On the roster grades 10-12 Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coach Conference Athlete Sport Head Coach Eye Robin Hibscher-jv Conference Team Varsity Setter Iris Niki Zitur Claudia Giedd Swimmer Swimming Saint Peter Diving American Football Favorite Jordan Sr Ben Camp Sports Reporter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now SPPS welcomes 15 new teachers for 2022-23 Treatment center patient convicted of threatening staff in letters St. Peter resident building pollinator friendly yard with state grant Man convicted of possessing meth pipe in jail MNDOT unveils 10-year investment plan; multiple projects scheduled within next 4 years St. Peter Area Events Sep 1 Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1 Men's Cards Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Sep 1 Storytime Thu, Sep 1, 2022 Sep 2 Pfeffer Fri, Sep 2, 2022 Sep 4 Game Day Sun, Sep 4, 2022 Submit an Event