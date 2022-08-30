211021 sph spt Marty Anderson.JPG

Marty Anderson sends a free kick into the box. (File photo/Southernminn.com)

COACHES

211021 sph spt Brooks Reicks.JPG

Brooks Reicks gets past the defense. (File photo/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments