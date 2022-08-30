Head coach: Tanner Nadeau, second year head coach (Seventh in program)
Assistant coach: Will Bennett, Second year varsity assistant
Assistant coach: Melic Thomas, third year JV coach
Assistant coach: Matt Tuggle, first year C-Squad coach
Assistant coach: Kelson Lund, second year Floater coach
ROSTER
Will Elias - Mid
Luke Jones - Def
Brooks Reicks - Fwd
Ben Taylor - Def
Colton Ables - Def
Josh VanGrootheest - Fwd
Evan Deshayes - Mid
Anonthy Nicolai - Def
Ryan Domras
Abdirahman Osman - Mid
Luke Gilbertson - Mid
Abdirahman Daud - Fwd
Mohamed Jimale - Fwd
Mohamed Dekene - Mid
Alex Dlouhy - Def
Abdirisack Osman - Mid
Tate Winkleman - Def
Marty Anderson - Mid
Eli Stoll - GK
KEY PLAYERS
Marty Anderson, Will Elias, Brooks Reicks, Luke Gilbertson, Tate Winkleman and Josh VanGrootheest.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Abdirahman Osman, Abdirisack Osman, Ryan Domras, Mohamed Jimale.
2021-22 RECAP
6-9 overall, third in the Conference and No. 2 in Section before losing to Fairmont in the semifinals 0-1.
Looking to improve from last year and win games where we should’ve won. We have a returning core that will help our younger core learn how to play and compete at the varsity level. Every year we’re trying to win conference.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
Win Conference, Go undefeated at home, beat either East or West (Mankato) Make sure all of our players letter. Get to the Section final.
COMPETITION
In both section or conference we’re No. 2 or No. 3. It’s all on us and how far we want to get as a team.