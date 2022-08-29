Head coach: Bill Stuewe, 17 years, seven years as an assistant
Assistant coach: Ryan Timmerman, three years
ROSTER
Sam Stuewe 12, Corbin Herron 11, Daniel Zhang 11, Anthony Coe 11, Luke Banks 10, Callum Harmes 10, Ezekiel Rebar 10, Tobias Twait 10, John Kennedy 10, Lathe Bly 9, Logan Bock 9, Alex Bur 9, John Schueler 9, Zeb Davis 8, Sam Gilbert 8, Kasey Johnson 8, Jentzen Franklin 8, Lewis Nowell 8, Tim Culuris,7 Laird Bly 7.
KEY PLAYERS
Returning 2021 letterwinners Corbin Herron, Luke Banks, Callum Harmes, John Kennedy and Lathe Bly.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Anthony Coe is new to CC but looks strong early. Logan Bock Has race experience at the varsity level. Alex Bur is new to running and had a strong track season last year.
2021-22 RECAP
Placed 11th out of 12 teams at the Big South, 12th out of 12 at the section 2AA meet.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
A lot of the team has done summer training miles so I think we are starting the season on a good note. Obviously we are trying to improve from last year's performances. The team is a little more experienced running wise, will that be helpful? Yes, but we need to compete to our potential to show improvement throughout the season.
COMPETITION
The Big South Conference Worthington is the favorite, Marshall will be right behind them. Teams in the section 2AA to be the favorites will be Mankato East, Worthington. Saint Peter will improve from last year too early to pick a place.