Assistant Coaches: Alex Nuy, fifth year and Landon Javens, first year.
ROSTER
Boys
Seniors: Nick Huisken, James Younge and Carter Zimmerman.
Juniors: Andrew Buboltz, Jorden Rossow and Nathan Strobel.
Sophomores: Chase Kijenski, Thayne Remiger, Sam Vetter and TJ Waldron.
Freshman and below: Mitchell Buboltz, Isaac Coudron, Corbin Deichman, Soren Kelly, Elijah Mons, Matthew Soupir, Thomas Soupir, Andrew Tieva, Emmet Endres (8) and Gavin Wagner (7).
Girls
Juniors: Lilly Croatt, Jewel Factor and Cora Koester.
Freshman and below: Kathryn Cooney, Kathryn Huisken, Molly Koester, Hannah Coudron (7), Charlotte Kirschner (7) and Lily Phillips (7).
KEY PLAYERS
Nathan Strobel - top scorer from last season
Jorden Rossow
James Younge
Molly Koester- top scorer from last season
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Soren Kelly
Charlotte Kirschner
2021-22 RECAP
Boys team advanced to the State Cross Country meet for the fifth consecutive season. All seven athletes from that team are returning.
Girls team was young last year with no Seniors on the team. They finished third in the Valley Conference and 14th in Section 2A.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
The goal for the boys team this year is to improve upon last year’s finish. With all seven varsity athletes returning we will lean on experience to help us along this year. We also have a number of new athletes on the team so it will be nice to have our veterans show them the way.
The girls team has experience but are still young. We again have no seniors on the team. The girls all showed a lot of improvement last season from the beginning of the year until the Section meet. We are looking forward to seeing more improvements from them this season.
COMPETITION
St. James boys team has been the team to beat over the past few years and they look to be solid again this season. LCWM and NYA both have strong returning teams as well.
LCWM and MCW always have strong girls programs and will be competing for the top of the Conference and Section again this year.