10.6 Sam Moelter and Leighton Robb.JPG

Sam Moelter (left) and Leighton Robb wrap up and take down the Belle Plaine runner. (file photo)

Coaches, years coaching

9.15 Cole Filand.JPG

Cole Filand escapes a would be tackler. (file photo)
  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments