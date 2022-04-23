For the second straight day, unbeaten Fairmont defeated St. Peter 14-4 in Big South Conference Big School Division baseball on a windy Saturday afternoon at Veterans Field.
The Cardinals beat the Saints the day before 10-7 at Fairmont in the home-and-home series.
With the win, Fairmont remained undefeated at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference, while St. Peter dropped to 2-4, 1-4.
In the rematch Saturday, errors proved costly for the Saints as they committed nine blunders that led to six unearned runs in their home opener.
Fairmont wasn't too nifty in the field either with four errors and two unearned runs.
The game started as a bit of pitcher's duel between Fairmont senior righthander Jacob Crissinger and St. Peter lefthander Ashton Volk.
Crissinger mixed up this pitches well and ended up the winner, going four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, three walks and one hit.
Volk lasted 4⅓ innings, giving up seven runs (four earned) on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts in picking up the loss.
Jake Moelter finished up on the mound for the Saints, allowing seven runs (four earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit by pitch.
The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on three hits and two errors.
Fairmont blew the game open with seven runs in the fifth inning on five hits and four errors to take a 9-0 lead.
St. Peter finally got on the scoreboard with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on two hits. Catcher Sam Moelter singled to left, went to second on a wild pitch and home on an error. Third baseman Matias Anderson walked, Jake Moelter reached on a hit by pitch, shortstop Kaden Guida walked to load the bases, and second baseman Tanner Kendall singled to right to drive in Simonette.
The Cards scored a run in the sixth inning to up their lead to 10-2.
St. Peter answered in the bottom of the sixth with two runs to cut the lead to 10-4. Right fielder Drew Simonette and Volk led off with back-to back singles, and Anderson doubled over the center fielder to drive in Simonette. Jake Moelter walked to load the bases, and Guida singled to right to score Volk.
Volk finished 2 for 4 with a run and a stolen base.
Anderson went 1 for 1 with a double, two walks, an RBI and a run.
Sam Moelter and Simonette batted 1 for 3 with a run.
Guida batted 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI.
Kendall went 1 for 2 with an RBI.
The Saints hit the road for their next three games (April 25 at Hutchinson, April 26 at Tri-City United and April 29 at Holy Family) before returning home at 5 p.m. May 2 versus Jordan.