Audra Bixby passes the ball to a teammate to her right. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

It wasn't always pretty Thursday evening as the St. Peter girls soccer team battled the Mankato Loyola Crusaders on the road. Ultimately, a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes propelled the Saints to a 3-1 victory, improving the team's record to 11-2 on the season.

Saints keeper Baylee Nygard comes out of the net to scoop up a ball in the box. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Gretta Baker fends off a Crusader attacker, giving the Saints a throw-in. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Kylee Wendroth navigates some open space looking to pass the ball ahead. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Paige Winkelmann regains control of the ball in the box, taking it away from the Crusader keeper before scoring the game-winning goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Natalie Petersen defends a Crusader player with the ball. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

