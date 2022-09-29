It wasn't always pretty Thursday evening as the St. Peter girls soccer team battled the Mankato Loyola Crusaders on the road. Ultimately, a pair of goals in the final 10 minutes propelled the Saints to a 3-1 victory, improving the team's record to 11-2 on the season.
"We had a bit of a slow start but picked up our intensity in the second half," said Saints head coach Bre Landsteiner. "We were moving off the ball and creating chances."
The lone goal of the first half come when Adrianna Bixby found a streaking Grace Dlouhy who sent in a beautiful shot moving right to left and into the net. Early in the second half however, a free kick from just outside the box was placed perfectly just above the reach of St. Peter keeper Baylee Nygard.
The Saints responded with an offensive ferocity they hadn't shown up until that turning point but attempt after attempt either missed the mark wide or high, or was scooped up by the Mankato Loyola keeper.
With just over 10-minutes remaining in regulation, Natalie Petersen passed the ball ahead to Dlouhy in the middle who then had the awareness to find Paige Winkelmann who had broken free of her defender. The ball found itself in a 50-50 situation where the keeper could break it up or Winkelmann could regain control and it was Winkelmann who won the battle, dribbling around the aggressive keeper before tapping the ball into the net to give St. Peter the lead.
"I just knew we had to step it up and we needed another push," said Winkelmann. "Everyone really got into it in those final 15 minutes which opened things up and gave us more chances to score."
Despite re-taking the lead, the Saints kept the pressure on which resulted in Adrianna Bixby taking the ball away from a Crusader defender and scoring a goal of her own on a shot that the keeper had no chance to defend. The Saints would keep the pressure on until the final buzzer, earning the 3-1 victory.
St. Peter will return to the pitch Saturday, Oct. 1 when the team makes the trip to Marshall to take on the Tigers.