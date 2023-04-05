After a phenomenal season which saw the St. Peter boys golf team claim their first ever Big South Conference title, the Saints trio of junior captains, Kaiden Brovold, Blake Magelee and Anthony Nicolai, have set their sights on achieving the next stage of excellence for the 2023 season.
“Every year that I’ve played, our goal has been to go to state as a team and this winter, I’ve practiced a lot with some of the other guys so I’m hoping that we can achieve that goal this year,” Magelee said, regarding his expectations this spring.
St. Peter finished second in Section 2AA last season, an incredibly competitive section which saw Holy Family claim the lone team trip to state.
“We all worked hard and have put the work in through the summer, winter and now spring, so it’s important to keep that focus,” added Nicolai. “If we stick together as a team and and if we can continue to improve, we can achieve the goal of getting to state.”
Brovold, who has been to state twice as an individual, finishing 14th as a freshman and sixth as a sophomore, reiterated the importance of controlling what is in front of each individual.
“We have a lot of long hitters and talent on this team but we can’t focus on our opponents like Holy Family, we gave to focus on ourselves and what we can do to get to state as a team,” he noted.
With a talented and highly experienced team, the captains know that everyone being in the right mindset is the only way that the team will have an opportunity to truly reach their biggest goal.
“We need to come together and help out all the other guys joining this team,” said Brovold. “It’s going to be important to find out what we have on this team to take that next step and reach the next level.”
But as is tradition, spring in Minnesota has proven to be one of the biggest challenges for the team as the final snow melt has only occurred in the last couple of days.
“A lot of the guys may think that practicing indoors isn’t that helpful, but if we can get everyone focused on the things that can be improved inside like short game and putting, when we do get outdoors it will be much easier for us to make adjustments,” noted Magelee.
Nicolai added, “Right now it’s just focusing as much as you can on the short game and your swing, making sure we are making good contact on chips and putts.”
As anyone who has played golf knows, the majority of the sport is played between a competitor and their own mind and that’s a major area where the trio have been able to make an impact with the team stuck indoors.
“I had this happen Monday, one of our teammates was hitting balls and told me he was feeling nervous as I was watching and I just told him, ‘don’t try to impress anybody,’ because when I have struggled in the past, I realized I was trying to impress the people around me,” Magelee recalled.
“I had the blessing of having two older brothers ahead of me but when it came to meets, I realized I had to step up and focus while having fun because if you take it too seriously, you can get really down on yourself,” Nicolai added.
“Being in middle school and experiencing varsity golf was great for me because I was too young to even realize the mental part of the game originally,” said Brovold. It’s you against you out there so it’s important to focus on keeping your head straight.”
Currently, the Saints are scheduled to being their season Thursday, April 20 at New Ulm to compete in an invitational hosted by the Eagles.