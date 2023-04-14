Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries specialists are going the extra mile to provide more angling opportunities.
They're helping northern pike to reproduce more by netting them, collecting their eggs and milt, combining them in the Waterville Area Fish Hatchery and releasing the offspring in area lakes and rearing ponds.
They are released as fry which are about the size of tiny minnows.
Although only a small percentage survive, that still kick starts the numbers of the toothy, stripped big game fish that give anglers one of the biggest and hardest fighting fish in Minnesota lakes and rivers.
The process of northern pike spawning begins with the DNR placing trap nets in area lakes to catch the fish.
The weeklong process began earlier than expected (April 10) this year with the ice going out on lakes quickly because of a late spring with temperatures rising into the 80s and 90s.
"All of the activity that fish do relies on water temperature to a great degree," Soupir said. "If it warms up fast, they'll move into shore quicker. For instance, walleye spawning has got to be close to 50 (degrees). Then it's yellow perch and crappies in mid- to late May. Then bluegills and bass are later. Each species has their own unique temperature range."
That warming water triggers northerns to spawn. And the DNR needs to catch them before they release their eggs and milt. Northerns are one of the earliest spawning fish.
Nettings this year included stops at Freeborn Lake in Albert Lea, Lura Lake in Mapleton, Duck Lake and Madison Lake.
As usual, there turned out to be more females than males being netted early in the week, so some of the females were saved for later in the week to have their eggs released.
The process in the hatchery begins with northerns being placed into water tanks. Then their are separated by sex and weight. Some are termed green or not producing eggs or milt.
The northerns are dried off with a towel because they are slimy. The female eggs are squeezed out of the fish into a pan. The male milt or semen is sucked out into a small glass vial. The milt stirred into the eggs with a feather to keep from breaking them. Water is added to open the eggs, fertilize them and activate the reproduction.
Then the eggs are placed in floating baskets in a process called water hardening where they take up water and enlarge for a night so they don't break. Finally the eggs are added to jars where they are incubated and become fry.
The goal this year is to raise 90 quarts of eggs with 60,000 eggs to a quart for a total of 5.4 million eggs.
"We need 5 million eggs to get our 1.3 million quota for pike fry stocking all the lakes planned for this year," Soupir said.
That get that many eggs they need to stock 300 to 400 northerns.
They get stocked based on individual lake management plans.
Eggs are stocked in 75 percent of the 120 lakes in the Waterville area including Madison, Duck, West Jefferson, German and Lake Emily.
Some of the fry grow up in rearing ponds, including one at West Jefferson, and they are released in the lake in June.
A couple of lakes in the Hutchinson and Windom areas also get fry, but most of the northern pike production in for Waterville.
"In the more stable lakes, it seems northerns do reproduce naturally, but we're assessing that now," Soupir said.
The fish that are netted are restocked in the lakes where they came.