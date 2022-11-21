After qualifying for the championship finals in both of her events, the 200 and 500 yard freestyle, junior Hannah Denzer was prepared to further cement her place in St. Peter swim and dive history. She wouldn’t have to wait long to make her presence known with the 200 freestyle being the second event of the day.
With one length of the pool remaining, Denzer was in third place trailing the swimmer in second by a narrow margin. She dug deep and was able to overtake Visitations Elizabeth Burke, earning second with a time of 1:53.40 just ahead of Burke’s time of 1:53.60.
“I didn’t know I was that close,” said Denzer. “But at the end I just put head down and gave it all I had.”
All she had to give cemented her in St. Peter swim and dive history as she became just the second individual to earn MSHSL State Runner Up honors, joining the highly decorated Kaitlin Degner who finished second in the 200 individual medley race.
“I’m just really proud of myself for being able to accomplish that,” said Denzer. “It’s just weird because there have been so many swimmers for us who have made it state.”
The day wasn’t over for Denzer however as she still faced 500 freestyle race later on in the afternoon. After waiting for over an hour between events, she once again set off. With teammate and lap counter Sophia Ruffing guiding her throughout the race and the coaches calling out from the side of the pool, Denzer would secure her second all-state finish by claiming seventh with a time of 5:15.29.
Taking a moment to reflect, Denzer noted how important the coaches have been to her success.
“Mary has been an amazing coach and has pushed me when she knew I could work and practice harder and my mom has always been there to support me.”
While Lager will not be returning next year after announcing her retirement this season, Hannah Denzer will have the opportunity to continue to build her legacy as the junior has continued to improve throughout her career.