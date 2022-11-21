11.24 Lager and Hannah Denzer.jpg

St. Peter head coach Mary Lager embraces Hannah Denzer after finishing second in the 200 freestyle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After qualifying for the championship finals in both of her events, the 200 and 500 yard freestyle, junior Hannah Denzer was prepared to further cement her place in St. Peter swim and dive history. She wouldn’t have to wait long to make her presence known with the 200 freestyle being the second event of the day.

11.24 Hannah Denzer2.jpg

Denzer gets some air during the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.24 Hannah Denzer center.jpg

Hannah Denzer (center) is flanked by a pair of Visitation Seniors after finishing second in the 200 yard freestyle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.24 Hannah Denzer.jpg

Hannah Denzer prepares to begin the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.24 Lager and Denzer.jpg

Saints head coach Mary Lager (left) embraces Saints assistant swim coach Jennifer Denzer after Hannah Denzer, Jennifer’s daughter, finishes second in the 200 freestyle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.24 Sophia Ruffing.jpg

Sophia Ruffing calls out to Denzer to push her forward while splashing the lap counter into the water during the 500 freestyle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.24 Hannah Denzer3.jpg

Denzer waves to freinds and family after earning seventh in the state in the 500 freestyle. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

© Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

