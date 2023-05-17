Tuesday night the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field program traveled to Lake Crystal to compete in the Valley Conference Track and Field Championship meet. While individual results were unavailable at the time of publishing, the Crusader boys finished fourth overall while the girls claimed fifth as three athletes earned all-conference honors and six were named to the all-conference honorable mention team. 

