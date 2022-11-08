large_c4033872-e15f-4901-b95d-96e924f97ddb.jpeg

Nathan Strobel (1079) runs amidst a crowd of competitors early in the race.(Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)

Moving up a notch from a year ago, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland cross country team took 15th of 16 teams at the state cross country meet, held at the College of St Olaf in Northfield on Saturday.

_DSC5879 copy.jpeg

The state boys cross country team. L-R. front row: Kyle Zimmerman, Sam Vetter Nathan Strobel, Corbin Deichman and Soren Kelly. Back row: assistant coach Alex Nuy, Jorden Rossow, Carter Zimmerman, James Younge, Chase Kijenski and head coach Dale Compton. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
_DSC5766 copy.jpeg

Jorden Rossow (on the right) at around the midway point. At left is teammate Sam Vetter. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
_DSC5730 copy.jpeg

Despite having a game to go to state later on Saturday, Chloe Anderson, Ava Hahn and Greta Hahn made the trip to Northfield to support the Crusaders. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments