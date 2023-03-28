The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field team hosted an indoor meet on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato Tuesday night to open its 2023 season. The girls team claimed second-place with 77 points trailing only Waseca as a squad while the boys finished fourth with 57 points.
The girls team began the night with 4x800 meter relay race with a quartet of seventh graders, Lilly Philips, Izabella Giefer, Ryliegh Prang and Hannah Coudron, who finished third with a time of 12:47.66. Maddie Huiras finished second in the 55m hurdles for ML/C with a time of 10.18 while Lauren Yenish finished third with a time of 11.43.
The sprint medley relay team of Yenish, Enara Aguiriano, Huiras and Savannah Meyer, the Crusaders once again finished first with a time of 4:54.36. Julia Campeau paced ML/C in the 400m dash with a time of 1:18.35 to finish fifth.
Huiras and Yenish continued to flourish for the Crusaders in the 60m hurdles finishing second and third respectively with times of 10.41 and 10.67. In the 4x400m relay race, the team of Meyer, Audrey Westman, Raegan Tiegs and Aguiriano finished third with a time of 5:06.85.
Kylie Kolars and Yenish finished first and second in the high jump with top clears of 4'10" and 4'8" respectively. Kolars also finished first in the long jump with a top mark of 15'3.5".
The boys 4x800m relay team of James Younge, Sam Vetter, Corbin Deichman and Carter Zimmerman took first place with a commanding time of 9:40.28, over 40 full seconds ahead of the second-place Waseca team. Casey Fogal finished third in the 55m hurdles with a time of 9.55.
The sprint medley relay team of Henry Strobel, Simon Morgan, Nick Huisken and Nathan Strobel earned second place with a time of 4:18.65. TJ Waldron finished sixth in the 1600m run with a time of 5:41.93.
In the 400m dash, Chase Kijenski (59.87) and Kyle Zimmerman (1:00.80) finished third and fourth respectively. Casey Fogal earned third in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9.73.
Soren Kelly (2:14.37) and Sam Vetter (2:18.98) finished second and third in the 800m run. In the 4x400m relay race, the team of Huisken, Henry Strobel, Zimmerman and Younge finished third with a time of 4:11.15.
ML/C will return to action Monday, April 3 when the team hosts a conference meet that will be once again held indoors on the campus of MSU-Mankato. Events are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.