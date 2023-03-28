3.30 Lauren Yenish.jpg

Lauren Yenish races along the track to prepare for the baton pass. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Mankato Loyola/Cleveland track and field team hosted an indoor meet on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato Tuesday night to open its 2023 season. The girls team claimed second-place with 77 points trailing only Waseca as a squad while the boys finished fourth with 57 points.

3.30 Kylie Kolars.jpg

Kylie Kolars clears her first jump of the night for the Crusaders. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.30 Nathan Strobel and Nick Huisken.jpg

Nathan Strobel takes the baton handoff from Nick Huisken (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.30 TJ Waldron.jpg

TJ Waldron leads a pack of runners in the 1600m run. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments