Norwood Young America's Baylor Regional Park was the site of the 2022 Section 2A Cross Country meet, and the runners couldn't have asked for better conditions on a gorgeous fall evening.
The boys Mankato Loyola/Cleveland squad aimed to keep a five-season state participant streak alive, while the young girls team aimed to keep improving — goals they both achieved Thursday.
The boys squad finished with all five scoring runners inside the top 26, with a pair of all-section winners in Soren Kelly and James Younge, finishing second in the section as a team and once again punching their ticket to the MSHSL State Class A Championship race. On the girls side, freshman Molly Koester finished 15th overall to lead the way and earn All-Section honors, leading to a ninth-place finish as a team.
"It was going to be a competitive race, we knew that as there are so many good teams in our section," said ML/C head coach Dale Compton. "We tried to run the race we have all year and they got out strong, the second half of the race made the difference as everyone worked really hard to get into good position."
Compton was also named the Section 2A Boys Cross Country coach of the year during the awards ceremony after the races.
Freshman Soren Kelly paced the boys team with a 17:23.8 to claim 10th while senior James Younge claimed 13th, and the second all-section honor, with a time of 17:29.2. Freshman Corbin Deichman (17:49.8), sophomore Sam Vetter (17:53.7) and junior Jorden Rossow (18:14.0) finished 19th, 20th and 26th in a rather tight grouping to close team scoring for the Crusaders with 88 points, nine ahead of the third-place St. James Area team.
Junior Nathan Strobel (18:19.9) and senior Carter Zimmerman (18:34.04) also competed for ML/C finishing 29th and 35th as well, continuing to build towards the State meet which is scheduled to take place Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College.
"They knew at the beginning of the year it was going to be tough to be in a position to go to state again and every race we got a little stronger and worked really hard to keep our pack together, and that was the key today," said Compton.
In the girls race, Koester paced the team with a time of 21:47.5 to earn all-section honors while seventh graders Charlotte Kirschner (22:50.4) and Lily Phillips (23:01.4) finished 27th and 30th respectively. Junior Cora Koester finished 59th with a time of 24:37.7 and seventh grader Hannah Coudron rounded out competitors for ML/C, finishing 65th with a time of 25:26.9.