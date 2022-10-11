On a roll, the Loyola/Cleveland boys team won the Sleepy Invitational Meet on the Sleepy Eye golf course on October 6.
The Crusaders have now won five of their six meets this season with the only loss coming at the TCU invitational week two when they raced against some tough AA schools.
“We have been getting stronger all season and our times are continuing to drop,” said head coach Dale Compton. “With the end of the season approaching, it's nice to see us getting healthy and finishing strong at the right time.”
Soren Kelly ran very well at Sleepy Eye, leading the way for the Crusaders with his best time of 17:19 for 4th place overall and 19 seconds behind the winner of 100 runners.
Not far behind was Nathan Strobel running a strong race to finish in ninth place with a 17:31 completion.
The rest of the top five, James Younge, Sam Vetter and Corbin Deichman, were packed together right behind Strobel in 12th (17:49), 13th (17:54) and 15th (18:02) place respectively.
The Crusaders had 53 points, 18 better than second place LCWM/Nicollet. Also competing were Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey, Springfield, Sibley East, Sleepy Eye Public/Sleepy Eye St. Mary’/New Ulm Cathedral, NYA, MVL, Wabasso and Watertown Mayer.
Other Crusaders in the race were Jorden Rossow (24th, 18:49), Carter Zimmerman (30th, 19:10), TJ Waldron (32nd, 19:16), Mitchell Buboltz (40th, 19:56), Nick Huisken (41st, 19:57), Andrew Buboltz (46th, 20:04), Matthew Soupir (52nd, 20:30), Andrew Tieva (62nd, 21:03), Thayne Remiger (84th, 23:13), Elijah Mons (92nd, 24:36) and Isaac Coudron (97th, 26:51).
On the girls side, the Crusaders ran a complete team for the second time this season. Led by freshman Molly Koester (7th place, 21:57), the girls team finished in 8th place. The best time of 81 runners was 20:12.
Compton moved up all three seventh graders up to field a full varsity team: Charlotte Kirschner (15th, 22:59), Lily Phillips (38th, 24:32) and Hannah Coudron (63rd, 27:15).
“Charlotte, Lily and Hannah ran really well in their varsity debuts,” Compton said.
Cora Koester (54th, 25:58) and Jewel Factor (55th, 25:58) continued to push each other and cut time each meet.
With a 7th place, 6:28 finish, Charlie Maxfield led the Crusader junior high boys in the mile and a quarter. Nelson Reece was 16th with a 7:00 finish. Gavin Waagner was 19th with a 7:13, Jax Leagjeld was 21st with a 7:17, Brian Buboltz was 27th with an 8:01, Gave Speckel was 28th with an 8:02, and Emmett Endres was 31st with an 8:56.
For the junior high girls, Izzly Endres took 5th with a 6:53, and Gisele McCabe was 13th with an 8:05.
The cross-country runners return to action on Thursday with a meet on the Madelia golf course.