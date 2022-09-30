On Tuesday, September 27th the St. Peter Swimming and Diving Team faced tough competition when Mankato East came to town. The Cougars were hungry for a win and they were stacked heavily with swimmers and divers on their large team of 50 plus athletes.
The Saints only entered 28 athletes in the meet because three girls are currently recovering from injuries.
“It has been a challenge this season filling all the events with only 31 participants. In the past we had larger teams with plenty of girls who could swim a variety of events.” said coach Lager.
St. Peter had a number of tight races and close scores in diving against East. However, the Saints were only able to win four of the twelve events. On the other hand, the Cougars swam to eight first-place finishes, and took second in nine events, quickly outscoring the Saints 116 to 70.
The SPHS divers continue to improve and contribute to the team’s bottom line. In the diving event they outscored East, 11-5, claiming first, third and fourth places.
Leading the Saints was junior Laura Klatt with her poised and steady performance. Klatt surpassed Marah Dauk (197.25) of East, with her final dive, winning the 1-Meter Diving event with an in-season high score of 201.05. Addison Landsom scored a personal record of 180.15 to finishthird, followed by Cadence Tish in fourth with 172.75 points.
Hannah Denzer won both of her individual races, posting in-season time drops in the 200 and 500 Freestyle. Her winning times of 1:58.85 and 5:23.16 respectively were under the State Class A qualifying standards.
St. Peter’s final victory came in the 400 Freestyle Relay. The team of Sarah Coe, Eve Zimmerman, Trista Landsom and Hannah Denzer snatched the victory from the Cougars in the final leg of the relay.
It was an exciting come from behind finish, as Denzer dove in the water charging after Bryn Ashland of East. Denzer’s impressive split of 55.05 was what the Saints need to surpass Mankato East (4:02.48) with a winning time of 4:00.43.
Second-place finishes for the Saints:
200 Medley Relay (2:09.76) Trista Landsom, Maya Pettis, Eve Zimmerman and Addison Landsom
100 Butterfly (1:08.37) Anna Boomgaarden
200 Free Relay (1:49.98) Addison Landsom, Sarah Coe, Isabell Johnson and Hannah Denzer
“St. Peter lost, but the great thing about swimming and diving is that everyone’s performance is measurable. Even when the team takes a loss, athletes can still leave the pool feeling proud knowing they improved their times or diving score. After entering all the statistics, 75% of the team improved their performance in one or more events.” said Coach Lager.
St. Peter currently has 3 wins and 2 losses on the season. The Saints next meet is Tuesday, Oct. 4th against Mankato West, at Mankato East High School Pool beginning at 6:30 PM.