On Tuesday, September 27th the St. Peter Swimming and Diving Team faced tough competition when Mankato East came to town. The Cougars were hungry for a win and they were stacked heavily with swimmers and divers on their large team of 50 plus athletes.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments