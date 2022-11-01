11.3 Emma Sweere.JPG

Emma Sweere receives a serve for the Clippers.

Tuesday night, the Cleveland Clippers volleyball team faced off against the Springfield Tigers in St. Peter, with the teams playing for the right to advance to the Section 2A South sub-section title match Thursday night.

11.3 Ava Hahn.JPG

Ava Hahn smashes a kill off the Tiger block.
11.3 Harley Connor.JPG

Harley Conner sends a serve away for Cleveland as the Clipper student section, adorned in Christmas clothing, cheer her on. (Ben Camp/Southernmin.com)
11.3 Sarena Remiger.JPG

Sarena Remiger puts up a solid block at the net. (Ben Camp photos/Southernmin.com)
11.3 Savannah Meyer.JPG

Savannah Meyer makes a lunging dig.

