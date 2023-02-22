...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will
diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early
Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with
an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total
snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the
higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest
Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central
Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow
storms for many locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Some drifts may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Bode Bartell gathers the ball as he drives to the basket for a layup.
With the 2022-23 regular season winding down to the final few games, the Cleveland Clipper boys basketball team hosted the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs Monday night. The offensive prowess of the Bulldogs proved too much for the Clippers to handle however, ultimately leading to a 105-41 loss for the Clippers.
With the loss, Cleveland is now 1-23 (1-15 VC) on the year.
With Tuesday night's game against Randolph canceled due to weather, the Clippers will return to action Thursday Feb. 23 when they host Waterville-Elysian-Morristown with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.