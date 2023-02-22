2.23 Kale Kelley.jpg

Kale Kelley sets up the Clipper offense as he motions a teammate to cut.

With the 2022-23 regular season winding down to the final few games, the Cleveland Clipper boys basketball team hosted the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs Monday night. The offensive prowess of the Bulldogs proved too much for the Clippers to handle however, ultimately leading to a 105-41 loss for the Clippers.

2.23 Carson Lyons.jpg

Carson Lyons spots up for a three pointer from the left wing. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
2.23 Bode Bartell.jpg

Bode Bartell gathers the ball as he drives to the basket for a layup.

