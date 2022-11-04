11.10 team.JPG

The 2022 Section 2A South Subsection Champion Cleveland Clippers. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With the Sub-Section championship on the line and the match between the Cleveland Clippers and Cedar Mountain Cougars tied 1-1, an incredible performance from an unlikely source turned the tide in favor of Cleveland. On a team loaded with veterans of postseason play, it was eighth grader Melia Sathoff who's service prowess and strength of attack on the left side powered the Clippers to a third-set victory and an eventual repeat as Section 2A South Sub-Section Champions.

11.10 Melia Sathoff.JPG

Melia Sathoff serves to the Cougars from the back line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.10 Greta Hahn.JPG

Greta Hahn sends a set upwards for an attacking Clipper. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.10 celebration.JPG

The Clippers celebrate match point after Melia Sathoff's game-ending kill. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.10 Emma Sweere and Savannah Meyer.JPG

Emma Sweere digs out an attack as Savannah Meyer (top) and Ava Hahn back her up. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.10 Ava Hahn.JPG

Ava Hahn strikes the ball between a pair of defenders. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

