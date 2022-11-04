With the Sub-Section championship on the line and the match between the Cleveland Clippers and Cedar Mountain Cougars tied 1-1, an incredible performance from an unlikely source turned the tide in favor of Cleveland. On a team loaded with veterans of postseason play, it was eighth grader Melia Sathoff who's service prowess and strength of attack on the left side powered the Clippers to a third-set victory and an eventual repeat as Section 2A South Sub-Section Champions.
"When I've played her as the year has gone," said Clipper head coach Dave Nixon. "She hasn't played nervous and got a lot of big kills including a big turning point with that ace that dropped on the back line."
That ace along the back line came in the third set and put Cleveland up 19-15 forcing Cedar Mountain to use its final timeout. Coming out of the break, Sathoff dropped in another ace and the Cougars would only manage to score two more points in the set as senior Harley Connor used a pair of aces to wrap-up the set and take a commanding 2-1 lead.
"We started really strong tonight and after struggling in the second set, we came back really strong and played really well as a team," said junior setter Greta Hahn.
The fourth and final set provided little drama as the Clippers rode the wave of momentum and completely dominated the action at the net. Between massive attacks from Lexi Waldron, Ava Hahn, Serena Remiger and Sathoff, the offense overwhelmed Cedar Mountain to finalize the 3-1 (25-11, 18-25, 25-17, 25-16) victory.
"These hitters help me out a lot," said Greta Hahn. "I've got to say they make it way easier for me as a setter."
"These girls stepped up big-time, last year a lot of them got experience but there were some huge holes to fill on this team with both middles and our setter graduating," noted Nixon. "Lexi, Serena and Greta have done an amazing job stepping up and accepting that responsibility."
With the victory, Cleveland will advances to the Section 2A Title match which will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Peter high school with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m. The Clippers, the No. 1 seeded team in the South sub-section, will battle the defending state champion Mayer Lutheran Crusaders, the No. 1 seed in the North sub-section."
I just have to remind them that anything can happen, just play hard and compete with one another," said Nixon. "In Mayer Lutheran's match tonight, BOLD came out strong and stole the first set so it shows we need to get out to a good start, have fun and compete."