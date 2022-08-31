After suffering a season-opening loss to NCU earlier in the week, the Cleveland Clipper volleyball team made the short trip to Janesville to do battle with the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs.
The first set was a definitive grind-it-out for every single point start to the night, but after the Clippers earned the 27-25 set win, they went on to earn the 3-0 (27-25, 25-18, 25-14) match win fairly convincingly.
The opening set of the night wouldn't see either team gain more than a three point lead at any point and the volley of the night came with the game tied 24-24. In a barrage of shots that featured at least four combined diving saves and more than 10 combined attacks, Cleveland took a 25-24 lead when the Bulldog defenders couldn't get control of an attack from Ava Hahn.
Neither the second or third set would provide nearly as much drama because the Clippers, having found a rhythm and their confidence, played a much more tight and focused games earning comfortable 25-18 and 25-14 victories.
Ava Hahn led the team in kills with 14 while adding eight digs and three aces while Greta Hahn led the team with 32 assists while adding 14 digs herself. Libero Emma Sweere anchored the defense with 21 digs While Lexi Waldron and Sarena Remiger each posted two blocks in the win.
With the victory, Cleveland improves to 1-1 on the season. The Clippers will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 6 when they travel to take on Mountain Lake in Comfrey.