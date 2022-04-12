...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 3
Alex Garcia looks to make contact with a pitch from Nicollet in the game 1 win. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Clipper baseball team welcomed the Nicollet Raiders and the Randolph Rockets for a three-team round robin tournament. In the opening contest with Nicollet, the Clippers earned their first win of the year 15-5 with a dominant showing before returning to the diamond and ending the day with a 7-0 loss to Randolph.
The win over Nicollet began with a bang, as Cleveland’s Colin Krenik hit a single before successfully stealing both second and third and being scored with a single from Tanyon Hoheisel. Hoheisal proceeded to steal second and third and with two out, the pitcher was called for a balk which scored Hoheisal from third putting the Clippers up 2-0.
Krenik finished the game going 4-4 from the plate with two RBI and three runs scored.
After shutting down Nicollet in the top of the second, Kyle Connor led off with a walk and a steal before Blake Lyons smashed a double into right centerfield followed by an RBI single from Ethan Fuller. Two batters later, Krenik connected on his second single of the day to score another run putting Cleveland up 4-0.
The fireworks just kept coming for the Clippers when they scored four runs in the third and another four runs in the fifth followed by three runs in the sixth leading to a walk off win via run rule.
When Cleveland returned to the field to take on the Rockets, the offense was unable to repeat the success of the morning game as the Clippers struggled to find baserunners of any kind. Randolph scored one run each of the first three innings before scoring two runs in the fourth fifth and sixth, earning the 7-0 win after six innings of work.
After splitting the games this weekend, the Clippers have a 1-2 record and are scheduled to return to action Tuesday, April 19 when they travel to take on Martin County West.