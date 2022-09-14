large_e2ba1a74-329f-4162-bb48-52eeb42eaee2.jpg

Sarena Remiger delivers an attack. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School) 

In matches against non-conference Mountain Lake in Comfrey on Tuesday and conference rival Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at home on Thursday, the varsity volleyball girls surrendered a set but still managed to come out on top of a hard-fought battle.

Lexi Waldron extends for a block attempt. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
Harley Connor sets up for a bump. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
Ava Hahn follows through a hit. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
Emma Sweere and Ava Hahn on the serve receive. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
Some parents extended the tie-dye themed night a couple of notches. In front are Holly Connor, Kara and Jeff Sweere and Stacy Hahn. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
The student section was teeming with peace and harmony…and muscle. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)
It was tie die night for the Clippers. (Photo courtesy of Cleveland Public School)

