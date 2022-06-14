It was a tale of two games as the Cleveland Legion baseball team opened up the 2022 summer season with a doubleheader against Tri-City Legion at Ray Plut Field Friday night. The two teams combined for only four hits in game one as TCL would hold on for a 1-0 victory before Cleveland erupted for eight runs in game two to defeat TCL 8-2.
Game 1
With Carter Dylla taking the mound in game one, Cleveland was able limit TCL's offense all evening. TCL and Cleveland each only recorded a pair of hits on the game but TCL's came in the critical second inning.
With one out in the bottom of the second, Jayson Macho crushed a double into the right field gap to get to second. After a second out and a walk drawn by Joseph Aarre, Jordan Cruz jumped on a pitch and sent it into right field for an RBI single as Macho crossed home scoring the game's lone run.
Game 2
Game two proved to be an entirely different story as Cleveland, playing as the home team, jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning which was led off by a single from Dylla followed by a single from Colin Krenik and a third hit from Walechka before Kaleb Timlin smashed a bases clearing triple.
TCL was able to score a run in response in the top of the second but Cleveland once strung hits together, plating three more runs in the bottom of the second with Alex Garcia reaching base on a HBP before being brought home on a Dylla double.
TCL would cut the Cleveland lead to 6-2 with another run in the top of the third but that would be it for them and Cleveland responded with two more runs on the way to the 8-0 victory.