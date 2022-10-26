Facing off against the top seeded Lester Prairie Bulldogs in the opening round of the section 2A playoffs was always going to be a challenge for the young Cleveland Clipper football team. Fighting through adversity and growth as they had all year long, the Clippers continued to gain experience at the highest level, ultimately falling to the Bulldogs 37-0.
"Cleveland, as they had all year, started two 8th graders, a 9th grader, two 10th graders, two juniors and three seniors. Against the No. 1 seeded team, this was not the recipe for a victory," said Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson. "But by completing the entire varsity schedule (playing all of these underclassmen), Cleveland proved their determination, drive and heart. You should expect great things from the Clippers as these kids continue to grow and improve and eventually are playing teams their own age."
Utilizing their size and age advantage, Lester Prairie limited the Clippers t negative rushing yards in the game, forcing them to take to the air. Blake Lyons completed 16 passes for 90 yards in the game with Kale Kelley hauling in eight of them for 45 yards. Carson Lyons added three catches of his own for 21 yards.
On the defensive end, Carter Barto led the way with five solo tackles, five assists and a pair of tackles for a loss while Gabe Sullivan added two solo tackles, seven assists and another tackle for a loss.
With the season-ending loss, Cleveland finished the year with a 2-7 (1-4 MSR) record.