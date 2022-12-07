12.8 McKenna Andresen.jpg

McKenna Andresen skates past a defender along the right side looking for a shooting lane. (Ben Camp/Southermminn.com)

Despite a goal in the first two-minutes from offensive spark plug McKenna Andresen, the Minnesota River girls hockey team didn't have the offensive firepower to match the visiting Albert Lea Tigers Tuesday night. With a final shot on goal advantage of 34-10, the Tigers controlled much of the action to earn the 4-1 victory.

12.8 Kaylee Gogerty.jpg

Kaylee Gogerty tracks down a puck deep in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southermminn.com)
12.8 Claire Hathaway.jpg

Claire Hathaway snaps a shot from the right side circle. (Ben Camp/Southermminn.com)
12.8 Zetta Haugen.jpg

Zetta Haugen wins the puck drop for the Bulldogs in their zone. (Ben Camp/Southermminn.com)

