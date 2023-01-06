Thursday night at the Le Sueur Community Center, there was no shortage of exciting plays as the Minnesota River boys hockey team hosted the Waseca Bluejays in a Big South Conference matchup. Despite falling behind twice in the first two periods, the Bulldogs blew the game out of the water with six goals in the final 26 minutes to earn an 8-4 victory.
"I feel really good after that one," said senior forward Alex Schaffer, "When you get to see Waseca coming up through the years. we don't really like them that much and see them as rivals, so beating them up feels really nice."
With the win, Minnesota River stands at 3-4-0 (2-0-0 BSC) on the season and starts the 2023 calander year with a victory.
Despite the Bulldogs ultimately earning the win, it would be the Bluejays who struck first when the team's leading scorer, Kyle Ahlschlager, skated behind the Minnesota River net on a power play before sticking the wraparound past the goaltender to put his team up 1-0. Waseca added to its lead with just over a minute left in the first period when Hunter Anderson intercepted a pass at the blue line and broke away before sniping a shot over the shoulder of the Bulldog goalie.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock in the first period, a line change for Minnesota River paid off when the fresh legs of a new unit took the puck from center ice and skated past the Waseca defenders where Josiah Juarez snapped a shot into the goal past a surprised Bluejay goaltender.
It wouldn't take long as the second period got underway for the Bulldogs to tie things up when a faceoff in the Waseca end was won by Drew Simonette and glided right to the stick of Travis Kotek who blasted the puck into the net for the equalizer.
Waseca would respond two minutes later when Ahlschlager put a shot on goal that was initially stopped before rebounding off a Bulldog defender and into the net to allow the Bluejays to retake the lead.
With seven minutes remaining, everything in the game changed after Waseca's continued shooting onslaught resulted in a series of great saves from Ryan Blank and some solid defensive breakups. One such play saw Isaac Schaffer intercept a long Bluejay pass and skate uncontested into the zone where he found Alex Schaffer for a wide-open one-timer that would tie things up.
"Intercepted that pass across the ice and then set about to finding a hole in the defense," Isaac Schaffer recalled. "I went up and got it into the zone and found Alex."
Alex Schaffer recounted, "He put around my tape, couldn't have made it any easier for me."
Less than two minutes later, a shot from Juarez went high off the glass where it kicked perfectly out to Isaac Schaffer at the blue line. After gathering the puck for a moment he smashed it from the line past the defense and into the net to give Minnesota River its first lead of the night.
With the momentum in their favor, the Bulldogs scored again just over a minute later when Kellen O'Keefe scored on a perfectly executed give-and-go with Alex Schaffer after Cole Goecke setup the breakaway.
The third period would see Minnesota River score three more goals as Simonette sunk the puck into the net with an assist from Kotek, something that would be repeated six minutes later. O'Keefe added a second goal for himself with an assist from Alex Schaffer in the final minutes, offsetting the lone goal that Waseca would put in.
Blank would earn the win for Minnesota River stopping 25 of 29 shots in the victory, including 18 of the final 20 down the stretch.
The Bulldogs return to the ice Saturday, Jan. 6 when they travel to take on BSC leading New Ulm as part of a doubleheader with the Minnesota River girls facing off with the Eagles at 2 p.m. before the boys are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.