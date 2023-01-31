Tuesday night, the Minnesota River Bulldogs hit the road to take on conference rival Waseca with the goal of earning the regular season sweep of the Bluejays. By limiting Waseca to a lone goal, the Bulldogs would score two unanswered goals and control the action almost the whole night, earning the 2-1 victory.
With the win, Minnesota River is now 10-9-0 (7-4-0 BSC) on the season while dropping Waseca to 9-11-0 (7-6-0 BSC).
The Bluejays struck first when Griffen Krautkramer snapped a shot from left to right over the glove of Minnesota River goaltender Ayden Christ. The goal, scored at 11:38 of the first period, would prove to be the only one that Christ and the Bulldogs would allow by Waseca.
With less than four minutes remaining in the first period, Minnesota River responded when Talen Schwandt took passes from Isaac Schaffer and Ethan Hathaway and snuck the puck past a diving goaltender.
While the Bulldogs continued to dramatically outshoot the Bluejays, the score stayed tied until just over four minutes remained in the second period. A penalty for Waseca gave Minnesota River the power play advantage and Judson Narum maneuvered the puck behind the Bluejay goal.
Narum found Hayden Stensrud who was just outside of the crease and passed the puck perfectly to the stick of Stensrud who smashed it home, giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. The goal would prove to be the game winner for Minnesota River despite several challenges down the stretch, including having to defend against a two-man advantage for over a full minute late in the second period.
The Bulldogs will return to the ice Saturday, Feb. 7 when they hit the road to take on the Marshall Tigers with puck drop scheduled for 4 p.m.