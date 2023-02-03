2.9 McKenna Andresen.jpg

McKenna Andresen skates past the defense as she attacks the net for the Bulldogs. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team suited up for the second to last time in the 2022-23 regular season Thursday night, as it traveled to Waseca for a conference rematch against the Bluejays. Having beaten Waseca 3-1 on their home ice earlier this year, the Bulldogs aimed for the regular season sweep, and thanks to a two-goal performance from freshman forward Macey Portner, Minnesota River would earn the 2-1 victory.

2.9 Macey Portner.jpg

Macey Portner crosses the blue line with a pair of Waseca defenders trailing her into the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.9 Makenna Mueller.jpg

Makenna Mueller lines up a shot as she approaches the Bluejay goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

