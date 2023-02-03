The Minnesota River Bulldogs girls hockey team suited up for the second to last time in the 2022-23 regular season Thursday night, as it traveled to Waseca for a conference rematch against the Bluejays. Having beaten Waseca 3-1 on their home ice earlier this year, the Bulldogs aimed for the regular season sweep, and thanks to a two-goal performance from freshman forward Macey Portner, Minnesota River would earn the 2-1 victory.
With the win, the Bulldogs now stand at 12-9-3 (8-5-1 BSC) with just one final game, a road matchup against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Saturday, remaining in the regular season.
"It was a good game," said Portner after the win. "We kind of struggled during parts of the game tonight but we pulled it together at the end."
After a scoreless first period where the Bulldogs outshot the Bluejays 12-4, Minnesota River struck first when Portner allowed a pursuing defender to over skate her before sniping a shot above Waseca goaltender Illamay Draheim's glove.
"I was just trying to pick a corner," recalled Portner. "Usually you want to try to shoot between the pad and the glove because that's the hardest to block."
A few minutes later into the second period, a frightening collision occurred as a Bluejay player crashed into Bulldog's goaltender Annika Magelee causing her to fall backwards, hitting her helmet on the goalpost as she went down. Fortunately, she was able to return to her feet after a minute and not only remained in net, continued to play at a high level.
"Annika is an amazing player," noted Portner. "She always sticks with the play, is very tough and is a very hard worker during practices and really shows during games.
With just over four and a half minutes remaining in the second period, Waseca was able to respond with a goal of its own when Emma Keith took a beautiful pass from Izabela Slechta before smashing a one-timer past Magelee.
The third period was hotly contested in between the blue lines with neither team truly able to maintain any long offensive stretches before a tripping penalty called on Waseca gave Minnesota River a power play.
Less than 20 seconds into the penalty, the Bulldogs put the puck on net when McKenna Andresen shot from the right side circle and although Draheim made the initial save, Portner was waiting just outside the creese and put back the rebounded puck to give the Bulldogs the lead.
After a timeout with just 1:38 remaining in regulation, the Bluejays pulled their goalie and despite a couple of quality shots, were unable to get a tying goal past Magelee, bringing the game to a close with the Bulldogs earning the 2-1 win.
After Saturday's game against the Dragons, Minnesota River will await section tournament seeding to determine where and when they will play their first postseason game.
"We have a good shot of making it farther in the playoffs this year," said Portner. "We just have to keep working harder in practices to make sure we play the best we can in games."