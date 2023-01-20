Thursday night, the Minnesota River girls hockey not only celebrated senior night, they celebrated a commanding 5-0 victory over the Mankato West Scarlets. Outshooting the Scarlets 58-4, the Bulldogs dominated every facet of the game as the trio of seniors, Adrianna Bixby, Grace Bishop and Sofie Wilson, were honored for their contributions to the program.
With the win, Minnesota River is now 9-7-3 (5-4-1 BSC) on the year with six games remaining on the regular season schedule.
The first goal of the game came just five minutes after puck drop when Macy Portner found the back of the net, assisted by Callie Voeltz and Makenna Andresen. In the 12th minute, Claire Hathaway would score her first of three goals on the night, this time unassisted.
Before the end of the first period, Kaylee Gogerty, assisted by Makenna Mueller, put the Bulldogs up 3-0.
The second period would feature the final two goals of the night, both scored by Hathaway with assists on the first being provided by Cristina Cruz and Adrianna Bixby while the second was helped by Portner and Voeltz.
Annika Magelee earned the shutout victory for Minnesota River, sending away anything that approached the net.
The Bulldogs will have a small break before returning to the ice Tuesday, Jan. 24 when they travel to Marshall to do battle with the Tigers.