...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday......
...Heavy Snow Likely...
.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8
inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts
expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will
turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph
are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the
Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS
EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Kellen O’Keefe crushes a one-timer past the goalie. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
With the season in full swing, the Minnesota River Bulldogs posted a 2-1 performance with victories over Worthington and Mound Westonka before closing the week with a home loss to conference leading New Ulm.
With the results, the Bulldogs stand at 6-8-0 (4-4-0 MRC) on the season,
Saturday’s game took place after the Minnesota River girls hockey team crushed Worthington 7-0 and despite an early goal from the Trojans, the game was all Bulldogs down the stretch.
Kellen O’Keefe scored the equalizer for Minnesota River on a power play with a one-timer from the point off a pass from Brooks Reicks. A minute and a half later Ethan Hathaway whipped a shot from the blue line past the goalie to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead and less than a minute later, things got out of hand with Hayden Stensrud sending a puck from the left side past to the right, past an overwhelmed goaltender.
Minnesota River would ultimately pull away for the 7-1 victory before taking to the road against Mound Westonka.
The Bulldogs would find themselves down early against the White Hawks before
Drew Simonette, assisted by Josiah Juarez and Colin Williams, tied the game with just under four minutes remaining in the first period. With less than a minute to go in the first,
Kellen O’Keefe, assisted by Braylon Hoffman, put the team ahead with another goal. Mound Westonka would respond in the second period though and score two goals to once again put the Bulldogs behind.
With time running out and just under six minutes to go, Judson Narum tied the game with a goal assisted by Isaac Schaffer and Diego Hettig. Feeling the momentum shift Cole Goecke scored less than a minute later to retake the lead, assisted by Hayden Stensrud. The Bulldogs would add an empty net goal late to seal away the win.
The busy week ended for Minnesota River with a home matchup against conference leading New Ulm. It wasn’t pretty as the Eagles outshot the Bulldogs 45-27 in their 7-2 victory.
Scoring for Minnesota River were Kellen O’Keefe, assisted by Braylon Hoffman and Cole Goecke, as well as Judson Narum, assisted by O’Keefe.
The Bulldogs will return to the ice Friday, Jan. 20 when they host Redwood Valley with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.