Download PDF section hockey.pdf

Thursday night, the Minnesota River boys hockey team hit the road to close out the 2022-23 regular season in a conference battle against Fairmont. A commanding 5-1 victory for the Bulldogs helps build momentum for the postseason.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments