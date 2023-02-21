...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will continue
through tonight. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by Wednesday
morning. Round two is more widespread and continuous, and will
begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an
additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will
range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher
end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota
through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin.
This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many
locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas south of
I-94 and west of I-35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas.
Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly
impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Snow
accumulations of 11 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to noon CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts
may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
spotlight
Bulldogs close regular season with victory over Fairmont
Thursday night, the Minnesota River boys hockey team hit the road to close out the 2022-23 regular season in a conference battle against Fairmont. A commanding 5-1 victory for the Bulldogs helps build momentum for the postseason.
The Bulldogs begin Section tournament play Thursday, Feb 23 when they travel to Mankato to take on the Mankato East Cougars with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's game with Fairmont began with a strong first period from Minnesota River as Connor Bjorling, assisted by Talen Schwandt and Ethan Hathaway, put the Bulldogs ahead in the ninth minute.
Travis Kotek would add two more goals for Minnesota River, both assisted by Kaden Throdahl. In the second period, Drew Simonette would add an unassisted goal before Braylon Hoffman tagged on another goal, this one assisted by Kotek.
While the Cardinals would score goal shortly afterwards, that would be all they could muster.
With the win, Minnesota River closed the regular season with a record of 12-13-0 (9-7-0 BSC).