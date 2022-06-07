The St. Peter boys golf team gather together after the final round of the 2022 season. From left to right; Front row: Owen Matejcek, Kaiden Brovald, Korey Lager, Back row: Anthony Nicolai, Blake Magelee and Marshall Nicolai. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The St. Peter boys golf team hold the runner up trophy after tying with Southwest Christian. From left to right; front row: Owen Matejcek, Kaiden Brovald, Anthony Nicolai and Blake Magelee, Back row: Korey Lager and Marshall Nicolai. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Sophomore Kaiden Brovold started the second round of the MSHSL Section 2AA championship Tuesday morning with a one-stroke lead over a pair of Holy Family Catholic golfers and had spoken about consistency in the first round guiding him to that lead. Consistency once again was the theme of the day for Brovold as he maintained the lead all morning and afternoon, shooting a one-under 71 to claim the title of Section 2AA Champion.
“I’m really happy, I had a lot of fun and played some good golf today,” said Brovold. “It was fairways and greens the whole way and focusing on keeping my head on straight.”
Brovold, who recorded four birdies and 11 pars, paved the way for the St. Peter boys golf team to finish the afternoon tied for second place with Southwest Cristian, posting scores of 643, as Holy Family Catholic claimed the team championship with a 615.
Winning the section title grants Brovold the opportunity to compete in the MSHSL State tournament which is scheduled to take place in Jordan at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15. The boys will tee off between 7:30 and 9 a.m. with groups of four at beginning on the front and back nine while the girls will begin at noon.
The morning featured a light rainfall that made the greens in New Prague a little trickier than usual.
“These greens were slippery so you have put yourself in as good a position as possible on every hole,” Brovold noted of the difficult greens.
Brovold’s 71 combined with his day one 76 to finish the tournament three over with a 147, two strokes ahead of the second-place finisher. Anthony Nicolai finished second for St. Peter with a 165 (84-81), and 14th overall, aided by a birdie and eight pars on the final 18.
Blake Magelee finished third for the Saints and 17th overall in the section with a 168 (86-82) that featured a birdie and 10 pars. The final score for the team came from Korey Lager who rebounded from a tough first round to post a 171 (95-76) powered by a second day 76 which featured three birdies and nine pars.
Marshall Nicolai (87-97) and Owen Matejcek (94-90) each scored 184 to wrap competition for St. Peter.
With the team season coming to a close, head coach Neil Doose noted his excitement for the program’s future with one graduating player, Marshall Nicolai while every other golfer scoring for the team is either a sophomore, or in Matejcek’s case, an eighth grader.