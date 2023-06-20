6.22 Kaiden Brovold.JPG

Kaiden Brovold tees off on No. 10 to start the day. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

When the St. Peter boys golf duo of juniors Kaiden Brovold and Blake Magelee qualified for the MSHSL Class AA state tournament, they had much higher expectations than what their final two-day scorecards would show at the end of the tournament. Despite the challenging conditions ranging from smoke filled air settling over the course to some less than ideal course conditions, the pair of players ended the day on a positive note with a renewed level of focus for next season.

Magelee officially got his day underway on hole No. 10. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Kaiden Brovold lines up a putt from the fringe. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
A chunk of turf flies as Magelee tracks a tee shot on the par three No. 6. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Brovold tracks a short putt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Blake Magelee launches a tee shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The ball goes flying off a fairway shot from Brovold after saving a drive that went into the woods. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Magelee lines up and measures a long putt attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

