Alex Bosacker leads a group of St. Peter runners to first place in the 110-meter high hurdles Thursday at Floyd B. Johnson Field at St. Peter Middle School. Corben Herron (left) placed second. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Belle Plaine's Adam Stiemke passes St. Peter senior Marwan Abdiin the final lap. Josh DeMaris (left) of Madelia /Truman/ GEHEC/Martin Luther passed them both and placed first. Stiemke took second and Abdi third. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Alex Bosacker leads a group of St. Peter runners to first place in the 110-meter high hurdles Thursday at Floyd B. Johnson Field at St. Peter Middle School. Corben Herron (left) placed second. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
First-year senior track and field athlete Bennett Olson tosses the discus a personal best 132 feet for second place. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
St. Peter senior Brogan Hanson, senior Vinny Guappone and freshman Derek Guth finish 1-2-4 in the 100-meter dash. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Sophomore Cole Filand clears the bar at 9 feet to take second in the pole vault. (Pat beck/southernminn.com)
Belle Plaine's Adam Stiemke passes St. Peter senior Marwan Abdiin the final lap. Josh DeMaris (left) of Madelia /Truman/ GEHEC/Martin Luther passed them both and placed first. Stiemke took second and Abdi third. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
Led by triple winner Alex Bosacker, St. Peter boys track team finished first in the three-team St. Peter Invite Monday at Floyd B. Johnson Field.
Bosacker won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.44 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 23.72 and the 4x200-meter relay in 1:36.74.
The Saints also had four double winners: Brogan Hanson in the 100 dash (11.56) and the 4x200 relay, Corben Herron in the 300 hurdles (44.01) and the triple jump (39 feet, 1.5 inches, Kole Guth in the pole vault (10 feet) and the 4x200 relay and Vinny Guappone in the long jump (18-10.5) and the 4x200 relay.
St. Peter's Luke Banks also placed first in the discus (135-0).
St Peter edged always tough Belle Plaine for first place 313-264. Madelia/Truman/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther placed third with 43 points.
Guappone also took runner-up in the 100 dash (11.94) and the 200 dash (24.07).
Also in the 100 dash, Derek Guth placed fourth in 12.14 and David Zhang eighth in 12.46.
Also in the 200 dash, Herron finished third in 24.38 and Derek Guth fifth in 24.55.
In the 400 run, Cole Filand finished fourth in 56.92 and David Zhang seventh in 1:01.99.
In the 800 run, Marwan Abdi placed second in 2:21.73, Harold Born sixth in 2:29.92 and Evan Walter eighth in 2:37.39.
In the 1600, Marwan Abdi took third in 5:05.86 and Roblae Abdi fourth in 5:25.18.
In the 3200, Willem Nelsen finished fourth in 11:27.69 and Mohamed Malin fifth in 12:40.39.
Also in the 110 hurdles, Herron placed second in 15.90, Levi Gilbertson third in 19:45 and Tate Winkelman fifth in 20.50.
The St. Peter 4x100 relay team of Daniel Zhang, David Zhang, Cole Junso and Luke Bowery placed second in 49.07.
In the 4x400 relay, Hanson, Filand, Derek Guth and Bosacker took second in 3:41.82.
In the 4x800 relay, Yahye Amed, Malin, Roblae Abdi and Nelsen finished second in 9:53.87.
In the shot put, Theodore Pierret placed second at 45-3, Banks third at 42-8.5, Bennett Olson fourth at 39-5 and Cole Junso fifth at 37-6.
In the discus, Olson took second (132-0), Pierret third (118-10) and Junso fifth (110-5).
In the high jump, Bosacker tied for second (5-5) and Gilbertson sixth (4-9).
In the pole vault, Filand placed second (9-0), Harold Born third (9-0), Evan Walter fourth (8-6) and Tucker Nimps (7-0).
In the long jump, Derk Guth took fourth (17-7.5), Daniel Zhang sixth (16:10.5) and David Zhang (16-10).
In the triple jump, Born landed third (38-7), Hanson fifth (37-7) and Filand seventh (34-10)
Patrick Beck is a former APG sports editor and a freelance writer. Reach the Southern Minn editor at editor@apgsomn.com.