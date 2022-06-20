The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock car feature was again a great race to watch with Ryan Bjerkeset of St. Peter taking the lead from AJ Zimmerman on the third lap and not looking back. Bjerkeset led 18 laps of the race to win with Curt Lund taking second and Chad Schroeder taking third ahead of Dan Mackenthun.
Cory Probst of Brewster captured his 200th career feature win in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby race Saturday night. With extra money on the line, Probst took the lead after three laps with the cars of Scott Porter, Corey Black and Probst three wide coming out of turn No. 2, he [Probst] came out the leader and remained the leader throughout the race to win. Porter ended up second ahead of Black. Half way through the race, Jordan Robinson spun off turn No. 2 while in second place but kept the car moving and ended up in fourth place.
The Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature saw cars three deep with Gary Schumacher, Alan Lahr and Justin McConnell all racing side by side. By the third lap, Lahr had the lead spreading the gap between them. Soon, Nate Coopman was gaining from the last starting spot and with only two laps to go they were neck and neck but Lahr held him off to win his first feature of the year.
The eXmark Outlaw Hobby feature had Luke Rohde lead the first lap from his front row start but soon Dakota Robinson had the lead and led the remaining caution free laps to win the race ahead of Belle Plaine’s Mark Oestreich. Robinson only won by with four-second lead.
In the Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature Jeff Carter took the lead from his front row start and had a great lead the first four laps but then a caution came out which then closed the gap on the field. Jeff Lloyd moved up to second place with Matt Looft in third. The next lap the two drivers exchanged spots but in the end, Carter held on for the win with Looft taking second and Lloyd taking third. In post race tech Carter was disqualified for illegal shocks so the win was awarded to Looft.
A first lap red flag came out on the Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint feature as the No. 17 of Wade Hansen spun in turn No. 2 with Dan Griep and Mike Stien getting collected in the incident. All were ok but out of the race. As the race restarted, the 24g driven by Curt Lund took the lead but by the third time around the track and another caution flag, Trevor Serbus, who had started 10th, was in the front. Matt Johnson did a slide job on him and led but Serbus wasted no time in regaining his lead in the same lap. Serbus wins again with Johnson taking second and Brandon Buysse taking third ahead of Curt Lund.
The Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature saw Kent Willms lead the entire flag to flag race except the one that counted as Trent Loverude did a slide job in turn No. 4 coming in for the checkered flag and won by inches ahead of Willms. Clint Hatlestad took third ahead of Dan Menk.
Aaron Brinkman won his first feature and clean sweep of the night for winning both his heat and feature in the Jerry’s Home Quality Auto Cross feature.