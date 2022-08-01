July 30, 2022 IMCA Sprint Car winner #30 Matt Johnson.JPG

St. Peter's Matt Johnson, winner of the IMCA Sprint Car race. (Photo Courtesy of Arlington Raceway)

Matt Johnson had his Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint car tuned and running. He took the lead and never looked back to win the feature. As the checkered was begin thrown for Johnson, Hannah Graf got too high and rolled her car in turn No. 2 which brought the yellow out with the checkered flag finish. Trevor Serbus took second and Bill Johnson dove around Justin Allen to take third place.

July 30, 2022 IMCA Stock Car Winner #00 Ryan Bjerkeset (2).JPG

Ryan Bjerkeset of St.  Peter in victory lane after winning the IMCA Stock Car feature. (Photo Courtesy of Arlington Raceway)

