The St. Peter girls golf team gather together at the conclusion of their 2022 season. From left to right; Kate Salzwedel, Audra Bixby, Kailyn Embacher, Karli Miller, Piper Ruble and Adrianna Bixby. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
When the final round of the section 2AA tournament began, the St. Peter girls golf team held the third overall spot as a team led by juniors Audra and Adrianna Bixby who were in third and sixth place respectively. When the scores were tallied, third is where the team stood and the Bixby sisters had punched their tickets to the state championship with Adrianna finishing third and Audra claiming fifth.
"We lost some good girls last year but a lot of other girls have stepped it up this year for the team," Adrianna said of the team's third-place finish.
Audra added, "We had some ups and downs this year but pulled through at the end."
With both girls qualifying for the state championship, they will begin preparations to compete in Jordan at Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-15. The girls will tee off between noon and 1:30 p.m. with groups of four beginning on the front and back nine while the boys will start play at 7:30 a.m.
The final team score for the Saints as a team of 759 (385-374) earned them third place with Blue Earth Area claiming second with a 753 and Jordan earning the team title with a 746.
Adrianna Bixby started the day in sixth but put together an impressive round of 83 Tuesday to finish third with a score of 175 (92-83).
"I definitely played better today than I did the first round," she noted afterwards.
Audra Bixby stayed fairly consistent to finish fifth overall in the section with a 181 (89-92), dropping only three shots from her impressive first day.
"I didn't finish as strong as I would have liked, but I played fairly well overall," she added.
Senior Kate Salzwedel, the lone senior competing for the Saints, cut 11 strokes off her first round to finish 10th overall with a 191 (101-90). Junior Piper Ruble rounded out the team score with a 214 (103-111) to finish 23rd overall.
Freshman Karli Miller and sophomore Kailyn Embacher also competed for St. Peter posting scores of 224 (115-109) and 237 (121-116) respectively.
"The season was difficult with limited practices," said Adrianna after the round. "But it was more difficult to stay mentally prepared."
Audra recalled, "I remember going to our first meet without having even practiced outdoors, but we pulled through."