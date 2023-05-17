...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Nicollet and Blue Earth
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
.Flooding continues for points along the Cottonwood River in
southwestern Minnesota as well as the main stem Minnesota River due
to the rainfall from last week and over the weekend. As the water
continues to move downstream, and barring any further significant
rainfall, we should see river levels steadily decrease over the next
couple of weeks. Some showers are possible along a cold front
tomorrow into Friday, however this should not cause any impacts to
current forecasts due to how quickly the showers move through and
the limited moisture to work with.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 801.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Wednesday was 801.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is near crest this morning. It will fall
below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
Adrianna (left) and Audra Bixby earned BSC All-Conference honors for the Saints. (Photo Courtesy of Patrick Klubben)
Monday afternoon and evening, the St. Peter girls golf team traveled to Redwood Fall’s Dacotah Ridge Golf Club to compete in the Big South Conference Tournament featuring the 12 schools that have girls varsity golf programs. The Saints claimed fourth place as a team with a score of 364 with host school Redwood Valley claiming the Championship with a score of 339.
Adrianna Bixby earned the top finish for St. Peter, tying for third in the tournament with a round of 80 while Audra Bixby finished sixth with a round of 88. The sisters earned All-Conference honors for their performance on the day and their consistency all spring has anchored the Saints.
Piper Ruble and Karli Miller rounded out the team scorers for St. Peter as each posted rounds of 98 to finish tied for 19th.
St. Peter head coach Patrick Klubben took the time to congratulate a trio of players, Adrianna Bixby (80), Karly Miller (98) and Jesse Fast (113) for setting new personal best’s on the day.
The following afternoon, St. Peter traveled to Montgomery to compete in the Tri-City United Invitational where the team went on to win with a score of 374, 16 strokes ahead of second-place finisher New Prague.
Adrianna Bixby was the event medalist with a score of 82 to lead the field and the Saints while Audra Bixby posted a round of 88.
Piper Ruble scored for the Saints with a round of 100 followed by Karli Miller who carded a 104.Another personal best round was scored by Julie Weber who posted a round of 111.
“We have had back to back days of beautiful golf weather, well deserved after a rough spring of bad weather,” said coach Klubben.
The Saints are scheduled to travel to North Links Saturday for the Mankato Invitational and then they will host Mankato East Tuesday, May 23 to wrap up the regular season.