IMG_1413.jpg

Adrianna (left) and Audra Bixby earned BSC All-Conference honors for the Saints. (Photo Courtesy of Patrick Klubben)

Monday afternoon and evening, the St. Peter girls golf team traveled to Redwood Fall’s Dacotah Ridge Golf Club to compete in the Big South Conference Tournament featuring the 12 schools that have girls varsity golf programs. The Saints claimed fourth place as a team with a score of 364 with host school Redwood Valley claiming the Championship with a score of 339.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments