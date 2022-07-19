Trevor Serbus, current point leader in the Henderson RoadHaus IMCA Sprint Dan Grams memorial feature, took the lead on the second lap of the feature and had a commanding lead until a red flag got thrown when Dan Griep wheel hopped Michael Stien’s car in turn No. 2.
Both drivers were ok but were out of the race. When the race restarted, Serbus again led the race but another red flag came out when Brandon Buyesse hit a tire in turn No. 3 and his car tipped over. He was okay, but out of the race with wing damage. Chris Graf worked diligently to get up to Serbus, but he was also battling with Bill Johnson for the second position. There was also a battle going on behind them for the fourth spot between Matt Johnson and Brett Allen.
In the end Serbus took first and picked up the $1300.00 to win plus an extra $100 for leading lap 13. Graf took second and Bill Johnson took third while there was a photo finish between Allen and Matt Johnson with Allen taking fourth and winning the hardcharger as he had started last in the redraw position. Heat winners Bill Johnson and Monte Ferrriera also won an extra $100.00. Extra Money was on the line for all positions in memory of the 10th anniversary of the Dan Grams Memorial Race.
The Ottomotive Tire and Repair IMCA Modified drivers were racing for $700 to win and Trent Loverude of Courtland pulled off another feature win. Dan Menk pounded the track to try to gain on Loverude but settled for second ahead of Clint Hatlestatd. Both second and third place received an extra $100.00 .
The Coors Light IMCA Sport compact feature saw Alan Lahr win once again also and taking home an extra $300.00 courtesy of Wolter Seeds. He got out front of the 16 cars and never looked back to win the race. An extra $100.00 went to second place finisher Nate Coopman and third place finisher Nick McConnell.
The dynamic son and father duo of Cory and Dan Probst finished first and second respectively in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature. Father had gained on son but settled for second ahead of Taylor Manderfield who had been in work road earlier in the night with a leaking fuel problem.
Brent Uecker finally had his ford powered B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock car dialed in and running as he captured both of his heat race and first feature win since 2019. The flag to flag race saw him leading from the start and never looking back. Matt Speckman challenged him a couple of times and the top-five cars raced side by side for several laps but Uecker came out the leader. Speckman took second ahead of Tim Pessek for third and Josh Larsen for fourth.
Once again, Karl Hewitt had a clean sweep in the eXmark Outlaw feature winning both his heat and feature. Dakota Robinson and Hewitt raced side by side for several laps with Robinson leading going into turn No. 4 and the two making contact in which Hewitt spun around and a yellow was thrown. When the race restarted, Hewitt once again took the lead and won the race. Rod Manthey took second ahead of early leader Mark Oestreich.
The Arlington State Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature saw Zac Davis find victory lane once again as he was able to pull ahead of Matt Looft for the win. Looft took second ahead of Eric Larson but Larson was DQ’d in post race tech which then gave third place to Broddy Enter of New Ulm and Mike Kennedy took fourth place.